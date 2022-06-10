Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 9,049 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.86% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of FAUG opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

