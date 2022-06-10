iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

IHF stock opened at $255.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $249.40 and a 1 year high of $297.30.

