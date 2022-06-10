Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.69% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $32.08 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.

