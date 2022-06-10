Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 69,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $94.51 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

