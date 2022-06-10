Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

