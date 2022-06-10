Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,439 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.12.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.94 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

