Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.94 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.12.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.