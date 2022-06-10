Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.69 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,538,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 493,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.16 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

