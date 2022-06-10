Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 23,549 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 19,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $42.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.