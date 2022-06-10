Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.39.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.21. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.07 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

