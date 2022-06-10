Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 62 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 514.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $658.42 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $705.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.66.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.06.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

