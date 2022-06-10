Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,879,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.