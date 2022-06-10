Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,121 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,390,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

