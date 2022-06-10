Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 28.93. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCID. Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

