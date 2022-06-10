Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 31,493 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,493 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 3.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UDEC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

