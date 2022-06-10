Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zynga were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 989,291 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,149,000 after buying an additional 6,062,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after buying an additional 616,469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zynga by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,841,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

