Piper Sandler Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $47.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.92.

NYSE DK opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $648,013. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Delek US by 50.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after purchasing an additional 807,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,051,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 452,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

