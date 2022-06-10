Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 565.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.42. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

