Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,671 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 329,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 157,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,463,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the period.

Signify Health stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

