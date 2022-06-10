Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Teradata worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $373,250 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.