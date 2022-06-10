Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1,526.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

