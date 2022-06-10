Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 53,896 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 765.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,059,000. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,078,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,810,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -13.39.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,385,834.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $276,123.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,699 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.