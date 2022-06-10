Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,706 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,801,000 after purchasing an additional 310,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,097,000 after buying an additional 183,949 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,544,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,512,000 after buying an additional 174,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,373,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,019,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

