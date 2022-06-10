Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 2,668.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $131.02 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.66 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

