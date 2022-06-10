Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 323.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of PVH worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

