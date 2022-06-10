Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target Increased to €10.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Getlink from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.20) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC cut Getlink from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getlink currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Getlink stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

