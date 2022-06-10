JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £126

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £159.90 ($200.38) to £126 ($157.89) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($194.24) to £138 ($172.93) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10,845.75.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

