Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

