Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BVRDF. Barclays raised their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($32.26) to €30.80 ($33.12) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

