Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 246.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103,157 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Washington Federal worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Washington Federal by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 128,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 213,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,306 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 93,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

