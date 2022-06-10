Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 98,238 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 740.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,238 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 501.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

