Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,935 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bruker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after buying an additional 296,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,434,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after buying an additional 556,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

