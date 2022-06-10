Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

