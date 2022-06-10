Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 494,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Inflection Point Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,446,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,585,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAX opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

