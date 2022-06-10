Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,701 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 452.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 249,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,764,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

Teradyne stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

