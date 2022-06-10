Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 377.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,088 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,385,000 after buying an additional 292,582 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,588,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

MDU stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

