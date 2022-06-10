Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 29,229 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 253.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of AGCO worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 1,522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

