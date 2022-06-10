Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 226.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,702 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.97.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.66. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

