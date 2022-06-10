Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 53,020 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Universal Display worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.88.

Shares of OLED opened at $120.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.78.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.