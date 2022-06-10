Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cytokinetics worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 208.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 681,800 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,637,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,331 shares of company stock worth $5,331,070. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

