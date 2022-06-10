Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

