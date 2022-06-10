Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 460,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCAU. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,780,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,021,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

