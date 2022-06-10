Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $4.54 Million in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 464,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 3.66% of Gesher I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Gesher I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:GIAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

