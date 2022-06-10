Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,696 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $432.72 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.76. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.