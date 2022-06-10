Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 366.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $250.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.72 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.91.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

