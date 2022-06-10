Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,371 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.