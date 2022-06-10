Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

