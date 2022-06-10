Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 592.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $218.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $218.72 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.