Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.