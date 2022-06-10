Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of GMS worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in GMS by 166.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

GMS stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

